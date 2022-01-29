VIDEOJildou van der Bijl, the creative director of the monthly magazine LINDA. maintains that Linda de Mol has not informed her brother John de Mol about the sexually transgressive behavior of The Voice coach Ali B. She told Op1 on Friday evening in response to the news that the editors of LINDA. knew about it since 2020, but didn’t get the story done for an article.



Show editors



29 Jan. 2022











The fact that Linda de Mol has not told her brother before about alleged serious sexual behavior by Ali B is because Van der Bijl had asked her to. ,,I informed Linda that we had contact with those women. And told her that it was confidential,” said Van der Bijl at Op1. “That’s what the women wanted. They are very vulnerable people with explosive accusations. Then you must act carefully. Linda was aware and didn’t tell John. And I am grateful for that, because that was promised to the women.” See also People infected with corona and its mutants have reported dozens of effects and symptoms, the latest of which is what can be heard rather than felt

Integrity

It bothers Van der Bijl that Friday, since it became known that LINDA. was already working on a story about cross-border behavior at The Voice of Holland in 2020, the idea arose that it wanted to hide that something like this happened at the talent show. “I find it appalling that it is now thought that we have covered up something. Because that’s… why would we do that?” the magazine’s director wonders.

Van der Bijl does not agree that it would not be surprising if Linda had informed her brother John about it. “No, I don’t think it’s obvious. Because then you doubt the integrity of both Linda and John de Mol.” It was simply the agreement, says Van der Bijl. “If you agree something with Linda, she sticks to it.”

Too skinny

LINDA magazine. In June 2020, rapper Ali B already received signals of sexually transgressive behavior. De Volkskrant revealed this on Friday. LINDA. then spoke to two women who, according to themselves, had been involved in this, the newspaper writes. One of them, a former participant of The Voice, said he was raped by Ali B. The stories did not make it to the magazine because the editors found the evidence ‘too meager’ and could not find any other victims. See also Abdullah Ali: We have great confidence in Al Ain players

Van der Bijl then introduced the women to Tim Hofman, who turned it into an entire episode of BOOS in which other Voice celebrities were also accused of transgressive behaviour. Ali B has now been charged two, one of which was for rape.

Linda de Mol © ANP Kippa

