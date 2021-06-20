Moving away from the high-end market and offering decidedly better quality products than many other brands, it often happens that Creative decide to innovate the market with some particularly interesting news. This is precisely the case with the Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless, which are currently available at a particularly advantageous price, and are found to offer a truly amazing value for money. In fact, we are talking about a complete product from every point of view, elegant, and which can hardly make the user miss some particular function, given that with its offer it is ready to satisfy almost all palates. We have got to try the Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless thoroughly, testing them on PCs, consoles, and other devices (such as Smart TVs), remaining pleasantly surprised by the result in any case, so let’s find out all the details in this review.

Light and elegant

What is immediately surprising about these Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless (here the link for the purchase) is true elegance, which distinguishes the earphones since unboxing. The packaging looks really classy, ​​and to open it you just need to lift the front part (magnetically attached) to find yourself in front of the entire offer proposed by Creative. The completeness of the product is immediately noticeable, as in the package we not only find the headphones, but also several other gadgets particularly useful for use, which already after a few sessions the user will undoubtedly thank for having received.

Apart from the headphones and the inevitable illustrative manual we find in fact in the package 10 spare rubber pads (including 6 in memory foam) arranged neatly in two rows of 5 and set in the plastic, one case to carry the headphones around and any other gadgets and a charging cable. Sore point of Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless, luckily almost the only one we will cover in this review, is charging with USB type A. As you can immediately notice the aforementioned cable is not a type C, but fortunately the charging is not particularly long, and the 20 hours of autonomy they actually require a lot less to restore.

Speaking of the product, we are dealing with one really nice minimal style, which is not at all noticeable when worn and really goes with everything. The collar is in particularly soft black rubber (like the rest), while the ends of the headphones – and the controls – are made of aluminum. These also have a useful feature, as the ends are magnetic and attract each other, taking up less space when stored.

The headphones have a weight of a few grams (less than a 50in), and almost do not make themselves felt during use, as they do not weigh on the neck and adapt perfectly to the ear. It must be said that in winter this rule has no exceptions, but In summer, the heat could actually make the rubber cable weigh in contact with the neck, at least in case of sweating. Actually, although it is perfectly adaptable, it is not a specific product as regards sport, and it is more suitable for other types of uses, passing through music, films and more.

Quality and many functions

As for the controls, we find on the aluminum ends of the buttons for the multifunction control particularly useful, the microphone (placed on the right end), and one rubber flap to remove to insert the micro-usb into the charger. On the connectivity side, we are dealing with the inevitable bluetooth 5.0, and thanks to Creative’s patented technologies, latency is practically reduced to zero. Both for communications and for the normal use of any content, there is really no complaint about the result in almost any occasion.

The real peculiarity of this neckband, which although complete in everything obviously see their fulcrum in listening, regardsto the presence of 3 drivers per headset. The sounds are clean and listening is particularly pleasant, as the individual sounds are well defined and the classic “disorder” effect that some earphones still present today is never created.

As for the microphone, we made sure of the actual quality of this, and how it is more than excellent during calls. We are obviously not talking about a professional result, but this (once the Creative Aurvana Trio Wireless) is positioned close to the mouth and the interlocutors consequently receive a well-defined and understandable audio.