Creative Assembly has outlined the next 12 months of Total War: Warhammer 3, and revealed there’s more to come beyond that.

In a post on the Total War: Warhammer 3 Steam pagethe developer detailed Update 3.1 (final week of May), Update 4.0 (summer, includes fourth DLC Shadows of Change), Update 5.0 (winter, DLC Thrones of Decay), and Update 6.0 (spring 2024).

Creative Assembly also committed to further support, with “ongoing performance, optimization, gameplay and mechanics improvements”. The developer has ideas for 2024 releases and will reveal more as it gets closer to each update.



The Total War: Warhammer 3 roadmap.

Total War: Warhammer 3 launched in February 2022 as the final entry in Creative Assembly’s hugely popular strategy series based on the Warhammer fantasy tabletop game. Chris Tapsell called it “a thrilling, exhausting mosh pit of strategy” in Eurogamer’s Total War: Warhammer 3 review.