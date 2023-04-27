The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), read, this Wednesday (26), the acts creating three parliamentary commissions of inquiry (CPI). One of them will investigate suspected fraud at Grupo Americanas. Another commission will investigate the manipulation of soccer match results and a third will be set up to investigate the Landless Workers Movement (MST).

The CPIs of Americanas and MST will have 27 members and an equal number of substitutes, while the other will have 34 members. Members will be appointed by party leaders. After nominating the members, Lira will determine the installation of the collegiate bodies.

Americans

Earlier this year, Grupo Americanas revealed tax inconsistencies of R$20 billion and debts of around R$43 billion. The case raised suspicions of fraud and is under investigation. The company, retail giant in Brazil, undergoes a judicial recovery process.

Results manipulation

Last week, the Public Ministry of Goiás (MPGO) revealed that investigations conducted by the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) and by the State’s Institutional Security and Intelligence Coordination (CSI) indicated the manipulation of results in six games. from Série A of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. In addition, state championship matches are also under investigation.

According to the MPGO, the athletes involved would receive between R$ 70,000 and R$ 100,000 for penalties committed, corner kicks and yellow and red cards in the matches. Match-fixing would give bettors an edge.

MST

The CPI of the MST is a movement of opposition deputies to the government in the Chamber. The collegiate will investigate the performance of the social movement in invasions of private properties. The creation of the CPI was proposed by Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS). For him, there has been an increase in invasions since the beginning of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Recently, Lira stated that the CPIs will not change the voting routine in the Chamber. “The CPI is generally an instrument of minorities. If it happens, let it happen, but what we will value is the continuity of the agenda”.

Parliamentary committees of inquiry have investigative powers similar to judicial authorities. It can summon authorities, request documents and break secrecy by the vote of the majority of the members.

*With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency