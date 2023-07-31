The Federal Judicial Council, chaired by Council President Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, approved the Attorney General’s proposal to establish federal prosecution offices specialized in economic crimes and money laundering, with the aim of developing the judicial system to be in line with economic changes and the trend towards specialization, which contributes to supporting financial stability and economic growth of the state.

The establishment of specialized prosecution offices in economic crimes and money laundering is part of the transformational projects (government accelerators) that the Ministry of Justice is currently working on, in coordination with the Federal Judicial Council, to improve the professional and legal performance in the country. The establishment of these specialized prosecutions represents a first stage to undertake the tasks of investigating and dealing with economic crimes and money laundering, including those that fall on economic interests such as corporate crimes and bankruptcy, and regulate competition, financial markets, intellectual property and trademarks, or that fall on the financial rights of the state such as customs evasion crimes. The importance of the project is embodied in protecting the national economy and reducing the effects and damages of economic and financial crimes on the economy and society, as well as advancing the economy in the country and enhancing its competitiveness in an attractive environment for investment, in addition to improving the efficiency and quality of criminal investigations, leading to swift and effective judicial justice.

The UAE is intensifying its relentless and continuous efforts to reduce economic crimes and combat money laundering, taking many important steps to strengthen the legislative and legal structure that guarantees the achievement of this goal, and to protect the national economy from these crimes, in a way that contributes to enhancing the confidence of investors from all over the world in the environment. Safe Emirates, and encourage them to make the country a center for their business, so that this project represents an advanced step to enhance the country’s efforts in confronting economic crimes to preserve the UAE’s position as a global financial and economic center.