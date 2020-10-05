The second assistant to the city of Marseille, Samia Ghali, wants to set up a local scientific council “so as not to be forced to find yourself in ubiquitous situations”.

“I plead for a scientific or advisory council that allows communities to discuss and make proposals to the government to no longer be imposed on things from above”, Said this Monday on franceinfo Samia Ghali, second assistant to the town hall of Marseille. “In order not to close Parisian restaurants, we are reopening those in Marseille”, she added.

franceinfo: Is it because you were mistreated in Marseille that you want local scientific advice?

Samia Ghali: I made a proposal validated in principle by the mayor because she informed the first deputy. I had already offered it in April. I plead for an advisory council that allows communities to discuss and make proposals to the government to no longer be imposed on things from above which, depending on what is happening in Paris, has repercussions elsewhere or not. This is what happened in Marseille: in order not to close Parisian restaurants, we are reopening those in Marseille. So much the better for the Marseillais but it’s a shame that we didn’t make this decision last week. This committee will therefore make it possible to pose the problems, to pose the reality of the Marseille health situation.

Who should be on this board? Scientists and doctors?

And also policies. The goal is to get everyone around the table. By having all the data on the entire city, it will allow us to make the right choices and make the right decisions instead of going to court to have government orders convicted. It is the mayor who will put around her who she wishes. Professor Raoult must be there. It is obvious. Marseille is fortunate to have Professor Raoult but also others, such as Professor Rossi, such as the Marseille firefighters, the CCI, the National Education … All the people who can have an impact on these decisions .

And when should this advice be implemented?

Once again, it is the mayor who will decide if she wants to put it in place, when and how. It is not in a state of mind of mistrust vis-à-vis Paris that I want it to be implemented, it is so as not to be forced to find ourselves in ubiquitous and ununderstood situations. Because Paris and Marseille are not treated in the same way. The government’s decision to reopen restaurants in Marseille is so as not to have to close restaurants in Paris. The same treatment would have been not to close Marseille restaurants last week.