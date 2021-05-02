American technology company “Neurable” has unveiled smart earphones that are able to learn from patterns

Behavioral behavior for the user in order to automatically predict and fulfill his needs.

The new headphones bear the name “Entin”, and its idea is based on the fact that the productivity period at work for most people ranges between two to three hours a day, and thus it tries to help the user to utilize this period.

Optimally and choose the right times to get a rest while working.

The website “Viz dot Org”, which specializes in technology, stated that the new headphones work with automatic control, as they can reduce the sound while the user is busy with something in order to increase his ability to focus.

Researcher Ramses Al-Sayed, a researcher in the field of neuroscience, says that the idea of ​​developing the new stethoscope is derived from the techniques of moving prosthetic limbs by linking the electronic system and the human nervous system.

He pointed out that the sensors for the new headphones are made of fabric materials so that it is easy to install or remove them from the user’s head.

He confirms that the new headphones feature the same functional specifications as the traditional headphones, but at the same time they allow the user to better identify their various mental functions through the connection between the headphones and the nervous system.

For the body.

The company “Neurable” aims to develop devices and technologies that help modern people to deal with many life problems automatically, which helps in increasing productivity and making better use of working hours.