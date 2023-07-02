The climate crisis is becoming more evident and worrying all over the world. Despite awareness campaigns and individual measures taken, global warming has not stopped its rise. For climate activist Pablo Montaño, who coordinates the organization Climate Connections, “raising awareness without action is useless. That people know that the world is in trouble, that it is collapsing, does not help much, ”he acknowledged in an interview.

Recognized by National Geographic As one of the 15 Latin American individuals who has contributed the most to inspiring others to learn, care for and protect the environment, granting him the Wayfinder recognition, Montaño is convinced that talking to people about the problem “is not enough, it is a labor It’s important, but it can’t stop there. Any communication exercise around climate change should call us to organization and action. So one of the most important characteristics of the work we do is to look for communities from which things can be activated”, said the activist.

Climate Connections, the organization led by Pablo, emerged during the covid-19 health crisis, as a project that seeks to provide solutions to issues such as food, education and health. “I saw that there is a need to understand this other dimension of a gigantic challenge that we are facing. The covid for me is a sign that there is a capacity to respond to a crisis with an emergency mentality, what has been seen in these two years of global response to the covid is unprecedented, ”he acknowledged.

Since then, Climate Connections has been dedicated to contacting people of all kinds interested in defending the ecosystem from the local, scientific, social or heritage defense, among others. “What we aspire to is to generate links between those of us who communicate with the organizations for the defense of the territory, of human rights, who find out what is the relationship they have with the climate situation and how they can participate in it,” he said.

Among the achievements that the organization has achieved is the production of a documentary series called The topic, led by Yásnaya Aguilar and Gael García Bernal. “This documentary put us in a lot of places and we also ended up making a lot of connections, all related to the weather,” Montaño acknowledged.

The shorts focused on ecosystems threatened by the climate crisis in different parts of Mexico, addressing topics such as: Water, in Chihuahua; Air, in Monterrey; Coal, in Coahuila; Oceans, in Cozumel; Energy, in Tabasco; and Food, in Chapala. In each episode, visions, strategies and actions are intertwined in order to propose a possible future with a climate vision that is part of the country’s political agenda.

This is how allies of all kinds have been added, from defenders of the territory, educators, protectors of coral reefs, mothers defending air quality for their children, human rights defenders and many more. “From many aspects and areas, you can work around the climate and the urgency of responding to this climate emergency,” said Montaño, who is also studying for a master’s degree in Environment and Sustainable Development at University College London.

For Pablo, climate change cannot be addressed or fought from an individual perspective. “This is not a crisis that is caused from individuality and from the straws we consume. The planet is not leaving us there, in much larger, more complex systems, which are making decisions about our lives every day, and if we do not organize ourselves there is no possibility of changing them ”, he maintained.

Although many times the fight against climate change may seem to be against an imaginary enemy, Montaño believes that it is possible to focus efforts so that they generate a real impact. “We are fighting against an economic model that intends to continue growing infinitely on a planet that has finite resources. From the outset we are going wrong, we cannot continue to grow infinitely. That growth that is expected from the economy has to come from somewhere in the living world, ”he criticized.

Through Climate Connections it has been possible to reach local struggles, in communities that face specific problems before people and interests that they have already identified. “And that is why the fight focused on the territories and the local is important, because there you know, thinking of a town, you know who are the ones who are cutting down the forest, or who are looking to develop what remains of the ecosystem on the outskirts. from the city. We keep that in mind and it allows us to act,” he said.

Likewise, the activist sees a change in our behavior and consumption patterns as necessary before it is too late. “If we don’t plan that transition against this system, it’s going to happen, it’s going to behave like a crisis. There will come a point where we will not be able to continue extracting fossil fuels, whether you are from the left or the right, there will come a point where this will happen ”, he warned.

Faced with a discouraging panorama, he also proposes to resignify our idea of ​​hope towards a more active concept. “It is finding a route in which I can work, give everything, put all my effort and my abilities, my time and add those of others so that we can have an opportunity to seek that change that we know must be achieved. We have the science, we know what we have to do, what we are doing wrong as a society, what cannot be done, we have to start exploring”, she maintained.

“I have no other, I’m a dad. I am condemned to hope, I am the father of two, and I want to be able to see my children in the future and tell them: we did everything.”