A team of senior scientists from the University of Bristol, Britain, announced the formation of a new company that is working to develop pioneering and patentable new potential treatments for Corona virus.

The new company, “Hello Therapeutics”, was taken from Bristol by a team of prominent scientists who made a new discovery that was published in the journal Science.

Studies show that the treatments are likely to be “anti-retrovirals” in that they will work against all strains of the Corona virus – including the highly contagious “United Kingdom (Kent)”, “South Africa” ​​and “Brazilian.” According to Sky News.

The new drug prevents the virus from penetrating cells in the nose, throat and lungs. Treatments being developed with “Halo Therapeutics” include the nasal spray and the inhaler used in asthma cases.

The Hello Therapeutics team is currently engaging investors to help fund the many parallel clinical trials whose success is tied to the start of antiviral therapies spreading around the world.

Professor Emery Berger, a member of the team leading the development of the drug, said: “The goal of our treatment is to drastically reduce the amount of virus entering the body. After that, even if people are infected with the virus or are exposed to it, they will not get sick because antivirals prevent the virus from spreading To the lungs and beyond. “

And he continues: “Most importantly, since the viral load will be so low, it will also likely stop transmission.”

Professor Christian Berger-Schaffitzl from the School of Biochemistry in Bristol added: “Our vision is that at the first sign of illness, whether you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or show early symptoms, you can self-medicate at home to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent you. From getting sick. “

Professor Adam Finn, from Bristol Medical School and the Bristol Vaccine Center, says: “With the mutation of the virus, there is a real risk that the currently available vaccines have less protective effect, and people may become ill again.”

He notes that humanity needs a set of readily available and cost-effective antiviral therapies that work across all virus strains and complement vaccination efforts.