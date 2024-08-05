Luana Alonso was kicked out of the Olympic Village where she was staying ahead of the Olympics.

The Paraguayan delegation has decided to take a harsh measure against the swimmer Luana Alonso. The girl withdrew from the competition, which is why she was asked to be removed from the Olympic Village.

The charges are of creating an inappropriate environment within the team.

Luana Alonso retires from Olympic competitions

Luana Alonso She is a young 20 year old swimmer who went to the Paris Olympics to best represent his country, the ParaguayThe girl arrived in France full of dreams and hopes and above all with the idea of ​​bringing the popularity of her country to the top.

Unfortunately, however, the girl was among the first eliminated in the women’s 100m butterfly heat which took place during the last days of July. On that occasion she had therefore announced that to withdraw from competitions, as his plans for the future were different.

Luana communicated that she would dedicate herself to her scholastic and scientific career, perhaps taking some time to go to study in the United States. Unfortunately, however, by moving away from the idea of ​​competing, the girl has also lost the opportunity to spend her time in Olympic Village. For this reason the delegation of Paraguay he decided to take some serious measures in his regards.

Athlete gets kicked out of her country’s delegation

Team Paraguay and the sports organization represented by Luana did not take the news of her retirement very well. This is because no one, not even her trainerwas aware of this last decision. Despite the regret, everyone decided to accept this decision and Luana was aware of how she would have to leave the Olympic Village in Paris as quickly as possible.

Larissa Shaerer

To give explanations regarding what happened Larissa Schaerer, precisely the head of the delegation of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee in Paris. The athlete should have informed the Paraguayan team to obtain the possibility of going to stay in another hotel, an option that was granted to the swimmer.

The young girl was caught inside the village and her excuse was that she wanted to deliver some headphones to a swimming companion. Schaerer, so he decided to send the swimmer a formal email.

I am making your withdrawal from the Athletes Village effective for the above event. Your presence is creating an inappropriate environment within the Paraguay team. Please proceed as instructed, unfortunately you did not spend the night in the Athletes Village of your own free will.

Then the rumour spread that Luana would no longer be at the height to take part in these competitions. In fact, for a long time he had not been able to satisfy the parameters expected to obtain this opportunity.