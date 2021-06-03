A group of scientists from the United Kingdom has created the first life form resistant to almost any virus. It is a bacteria Escherichia coli whose genome has been literally rewritten to include up to 18,000 changes that until now did not exist in nature. The work is the demonstration that humanity has managed not only to understand the code of life but to correct it in such a broad way that it allows it to create synthetic life capable of doing things that no other living being can achieve.

Nature allows human beings to move, read, breathe, think. For viruses, unleash a vicious cycle of replication capable of producing a terrible pandemic like the current one. And microbes, generate ways to block a viral infection. One of the biggest barriers to the free creation of artificial life forms was that, until now, no substantial changes could be made to “natural” proteins. These molecules are essential for any vital function.

But the team of Jason chin at the UK Medical Research Council set out to demonstrate that the genetic code of a living being can be transformed in such a profound way that it gives rise to a new species that is invulnerable to any virus. To understand the importance of its achievement, it must be remembered that all life forms on this planet depend on 20 basic building blocks of proteins: amino acids. The genome of a person has 3.055 million letters, as it was learned Tuesday, but between them there are 64 much shorter, but essential fragments: the codons, which contain the instructions to synthesize the 20 known amino acids.

In a study published today in Science, Chin’s team demonstrates how to rewrite the sequences of those codons so that they have two amazing functions. The first is that they are capable of manufacturing new, artificial amino acids that did not exist until now in nature. The second is that the changes made in the genome of the microbes act as a “firewall” against most bacterial viruses – phages -, since it disables the operation of several codons that viruses need to hijack the cellular machinery and start doing copies of themselves, annihilating their host. It is the same process that the coronavirus uses to infect people: making them sick and even causing death.

The potential of this finding to create new drugs and biomaterials is remarkable, as the authors of the work highlight. The E. coli It is a true biological factory that humans depend on to manufacture drugs and ferment food. Modified variants of these and other microbes are used in the production of more than 600 drugs, including insulin that diabetics take and anticoagulant drugs that prevent blood clots. Among many other design variants, there is one E. coli essential to make the new messenger RNA vaccines against the new coronavirus. An invasion of phages (viruses that attack bacteria) in a factory that uses E. coli it can mean the loss of millions of euros.

British scientists had already demonstrated a couple of years ago how to create a microbe whose genome is totally artificial. Also that his technique to rewrite genomes and expand them to taste works in animal cells, and that it even allows to create organisms with artificial genomes, including flies and worms.

Now they have used a technique to introduce large-scale changes in the genetic sequence of bacteria. The system uses the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technique like scissors to cut large chunks of the original genome. Then it replaces them with other artificial sequences previously designed on a computer. The results are surprising: Scientists spray a group of artificial bacteria with a cocktail of viruses that would kill any Natural E. coli. Artificial bacteria resist as if nothing and also grow faster. The work shows a disturbing fact: scientists have not enlarged the original genome of the microbe, but have made it shorter, that is, they have improved the original genetic code of a living being that was the product of millions of years of natural evolution.

Juli Peretó, an expert in synthetic biology at the University of Valencia, highlights that the changes made “turn the cell into an incomprehensible place for an external visitor, like a virus.” “The pathogen will be in a cell with an altered genetic code and, therefore, it will be unable to express itself and produce its own proteins.” “Little by little we are overcoming in synthetic biology the phase of genome plagiarism, represented by the artificial genomes of the Venter Institute, which resynthesize, simplify or rearrange natural genomes, and we begin to have genomes that contain totally new instructions”, he adds.

Adding a high number of new amino acids to the existing catalog will allow “innumerable applications”, say Delilah Jewel and Abhishek Chatterjee, chemists at Boston College (USA) in a comment to the article published today. This includes “biopolymers” that do not exist in nature that “can have profound implications in many disciplines, including medicine and materials science,” they note.

