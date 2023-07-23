These vouchers had a serious side effect. Banks felt encouraged to produce them unbridled because, the more issues they made, the more they profited and the more dividends their shareholders received.

For the government, the economy, and the population at large, this was a bad thing. The excess of money in circulation fueled inflation and devalued the Brazilian currency in the international market, affecting the Empire’s imports and exports.

In the discussions of the banking project of 1853, Senator Visconde de Olinda (PE) stated the following: “It is essential to put the circulating environment in order, because its state is truly forced. However, withdrawing the existing paper without an intermediary to replace it is impossible, and this intermediary can only be obtained through a bank”.

Senator D. Manuel agreed: “I am in no way opposed to regenerating the country’s finances, to gradually withdrawing from circulation the large mass of fiduciary paper that exists. Therefore, an establishment must be created that duly fulfills these purposes”.

For senator Hollanda Cavalcanti, issuing paper money should be an exclusive task of the State.

“I understand that a bank is synonymous with a mint and that a mint cannot be owned by anyone other than the government. Therefore, the bank that issues being foreign to the State is either an anomaly, or it is a status in statu [Estado paralelo]”, he stated.



Pedro Américo d. Pedro 2nd speaks at the Speech from the Throne ceremony. In 1853, he asked senators and deputies to create the Banco do Brasil

Economist Thiago Gambi, a scholar at Banco do Brasil do Império and professor of economic history at the Federal University of Alfenas (Unifal), understands that that bank from the times of d. Pedro 2º has similarities with the Petrobras of today.

“Banco do Brasil was a private institution with public interest. While shareholders sought profit, the government used the bank to keep the economy healthy. Clashes between the two sides were constant. Petrobras, which is a mixed capital company shared between the Union and shareholders, is experiencing a similar situation. Shareholders are pressing for fuel prices to follow international prices, so that they can earn more. The government, in turn, acts to hold fuel prices in order to keep inflation lower”he says.

There were other criticisms of Banco do Brasil. In the discussion of the bill, senator d. Manoel stated that it would be a mistake if the future bank did not offer lines of credit to agriculture. The Empire’s economy depended on coffee plantations and slave labor.

Here’s what D said. Manuel: “The Speech from the Throne recommends the creation of a bank ‘that gives activity and expansion to the operations of commerce and industry’. It is clear that this is not the agricultural industry, but the manufacturing one. The bank is therefore designed to protect commerce, which is the most protected branch of industry in the country. Farming, which is the branch that deserves the most special attention, which is in the greatest decline, which runs the risk of disappearing in a few years if it is not already and already protected, does not find protection in the new banking establishment”.

The main creator of Banco do Brasil was Senator Rodrigues Torres (RJ), who in 1853 was also Minister of Finance and Prime Minister of the imperial government. From the Senate floor, he declared the bank could not “protect” the agriculture:

“The bank in question cannot protect agriculture. It would be a utopia to demand this protection from a bank that, due to its organization, can only discount bills with solid guarantees and at short notice. A bank of this nature that made loans to agriculture would soon find itself obliged to suspend its payments. A farmer cannot ask the bank for 12 contos de réis over 3 or 4 months, improve his rural establishment in that time and qualify to pay them. The capital employed in agriculture only reappears after many years in small portions. These banks only serve commerce and the manufacturing or manufacturing industry. As for agriculture, they can only benefit indirectly, and that indirect benefit is already a lot.”



senate file Excerpt Speech from the Throne of September 1853 in which d. Pedro 2º thanks the senators and deputies for the creation of Banco do Brasil: “I thank you for the assistance you provided to my government and the solicitude with which you sought to satisfy the needs of the country. The law that created a national bank and the measures […] are irrefutable evidence of the zeal and dedication with which you always strive for the interests of the nation”

Making it clear that the main mission of Banco do Brasil would be to correct the availability of paper money in the Empire, Rodrigues Torres warned that the new institution would dedicate itself only laterally to expanding the credit available to entrepreneurs. “The simple creation of the bank will not have the virtue of spreading capital throughout all the provinces, nor can the banks have the magic wand of making credit appear where credit no longer exists, nor capital, industry and commerce where there is none. They can give impulses, activity, and energy to the operations of commerce and industry, but they certainly cannot work that miracle.”said the senator. One of the exponents of the Conservative Party, Rodrigues Torres would later become the 3rd and 6th president of Banco do Brasil. The 1st president was also a conservative, former deputy João Duarte Lisboa Serra (MA). Economist Renato Leite Marcondes, a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Ribeirão Preto, explains that the creation of Banco do Brasil was part of a large package of changes. “In 1850, the Empire was experiencing a phase of political and economic stability, and the government took advantage of the bonanza to put into practice its project for the modernization of Brazil. That year, Parliament approved the Commercial Code, the Land Law and the Eusébio de Queiroz Law, which prohibited the trafficking of enslaved people. The capital allocated to the slave trade was freed up for other economic activities, such as joint-stock companies, such as the bank of the Baron of Mauá. The Banco do Brasil of 1853, in this scenario, would act to maintain the adequate monetary and banking environment for the circulation of money”stated Marcondes. According to the economist, what was sought was a “conservative modernization”, which did not include an immediate end to slavery.