JAMA Network Open: technology that detects brain disorders in seconds has been created

Scientists at the University of Texas at San Antonio have created an AI-based tool that detects brain disorders from MRI scans in just a few seconds. Ultimately, this will allow specialists to diagnose brain diseases at earlier stages. Work results published in JAMA Network Open magazine.

The new technology explores spaces called EPV filled with cerebrospinal fluid that surround arteries and veins. These regions are a biomarker for small vessel disease in the brain, which can lead to stroke and dementia.

During testing, the authors analyzed the data of 1026 people. A deep learning neural network made it possible to accurately quantify each individual EPV and identify all pathogenic vessels in patients. Before the advent of this tool, EPVs were not taken into account due to the difficulty of counting them on MRI images – there can be up to 600 such areas on one image of a middle-aged person, and it would take a doctor several hours to study them all. At the same time, the algorithm can recognize these areas, indicate their exact location, number and volume.

In March 2023, researchers at the University of Michigan unveiled a neural network that detects mutations in cancer cells in the brain in less than 90 seconds.