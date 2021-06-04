South Korean engineering student Min-wook Peng has created a robot eye for those who cannot take their eyes off their smartphone screen on the go. The agency writes about it Reuters… He called his invention “the third eye”.

“Since we cannot tear ourselves away from our smartphones, the third eye will come in handy. This is what the man of the future looks like, ”said Peng.

The device attaches to the forehead and warns the user of obstacles within a radius of two meters. The “eye” has a built-in gyro sensor to measure the angle of the user’s neck and an ultrasonic sensor to calculate the distance between the robotic eye and any obstacles. The device turns on each time the tilt sensor is triggered and emits a beep if the user approaches an obstacle.

The development of the “third eye”, according to the inventor, took about six weeks. The device is still in development: Peng now plans to develop a camera module for the third eye and link it to a mobile application.