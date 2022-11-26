Medical Xpress: Contraline has created an innovative non-hormonal contraceptive for men

A team of scientists from the company Contraline has created a new type of male non-hormonal contraceptive. This was announced in a press release published on the MedicalXpress portal.

Usually, condoms or vasectomy or hormonal drugs are used as male means to prevent unwanted pregnancy. In the first case, it is impossible to achieve one hundred percent protection, the second is irreversible, and the latter has a number of side effects.

The innovative technology is the introduction of a special ADAM hydrogel into each of the vas deferens, which prevents sperm from entering the urethra. Thus, men who have been injected with the drug will be able to ejaculate as usual and will not see a difference in semen volume. Experts suggest that recovery after the procedure will be almost the same as after a vasectomy. The effect of the hydrogel will last for two years, after which the substance will gradually break down, gradually bringing the fertility of patients back to normal.

So far, ADAM is undergoing clinical trials. During the experiment on four men, the contraceptive showed high efficiency, but the subjects are still under observation to find out if there are any side effects. After this phase is completed, the scientists plan to conduct additional trials in the United States. It is planned to make the procedure universally available by 2025 or 2026.