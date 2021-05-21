Race blogger Archibold has created a fan-made version of the acclaimed Harry Potter movie saga. With the help of deepfake technology, he showed what a Potterian would look like with the participation of Hollywood actors. Video on Youtube have already been watched over 56 thousand times.

The video opens a dialogue between film screenwriter Steve Cloves and British writer and author of Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling. They discuss that American stars shouldn’t be in films about a young wizard. However, Race Archibold offered his own take on the cast of the saga.

So, the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall in a comic video was played by Meryl Streep. Voldemort was played by Nicolas Cage, and Keanu Reeves was played by Sirius Black. The video also featured Timothy Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Adam Driver and other celebrities. Most of all, YouTube users loved the new take on Untitled. “Nicolas Cage in the role of Voldemort inspired the most,” they wrote in the comments to the video.