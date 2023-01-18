Nature Astronomy: Created a compact laser analyzer to search for extraterrestrial life

Scientists at the University of Maryland have created a new instrument for NASA’s future space missions to search for extraterrestrial life and habitable planets. It is a mini laser analyzer that is more compact and resource efficient than its predecessors. A detailed description of the device is presented in an article published in the journal nature astronomy.

The instrument is a combination of two instruments critical for looking for signs of life. It consists of a pulsed ultraviolet laser, which removes a thin layer of material (100 nanometers thick) from the sample, and a compact version of the Orbitrap analyzer, which provides high-resolution data on the chemical composition of a substance.

A 266 nanometer ultraviolet laser is used as a component of desorption mass spectrometry (LDMS), which ionizes the analyte (analyte) from the sample surface. LDMS allows targeted analysis of micrometer-scale mineral phases, individual dust particles, microfossils (microscopic fossils), thin-layered biological tissues and individual layers in cores (samples in the form of cylindrical columns).

The original version of the Orbitrap mass analyzer, developed for commercial use, is a bulky device and weighs about 180 kilograms. It took eight years to create a scaled-down prototype. The instrument is far less likely to contaminate or damage a sample than many other current methods used to identify unknown compounds. It is also able to identify complex organic compounds with higher accuracy that could indicate the existence of life. In contrast, readily detectable amino acids that are components of proteins also arise from abiotic processes and therefore are not reliable biosignatures.

Experts hope that LDMS Orbitrap will be used in future NASA space missions such as the Enceladus Orbilander and the Artemis lunar program. The Enceladus Orbilander involves sampling the water plumes of Enceladus, Saturn’s icy moon, as well as descending to the moon’s surface to look for signs of extraterrestrial life. Artemis is a lunar exploration program that plans a new manned mission to orbit the Earth.

In the past, attempts have already been made to launch a spacecraft with LDMS on board. In 1988, a remote LDMS instrument called LIMA-D was launched aboard Phobos-2, but communication with the spacecraft was lost during the approach to Phobos. A late version of LIMA-D, named LAZMA 8, was later launched in 2011 aboard the Phobos-Grunt mission, but an engine failure caused the spacecraft to enter low Earth orbit and burn up in the atmosphere.