Advances in regenerative medicine: in the future, the modified molecules could also be able to regrow nerves and recreate organs. The research published in Nature

Can wounds be repaired with “glue”? Or regenerate nerves and even organs? Maybe yes. The research is still in its infancy but scientists have created ato «mobile glue» composed of molecules modified in the laboratory which allow bind only certain types of cells togethervery selectively, and which in theory therefore allow you to r



iparare wounds, regenerate damaged tissue and even regrow nerves. The result, published in the magazine Natureswas obtained by researchers led by the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and leads to a great leap forward in the field of regenerative medicinebringing the long-held goal of being able to regenerate entire organs closer.

The goal is to control cell organization Adhesive molecules occur naturally throughout the body and hold its tens of trillions of cells together in highly organized patterns. They form structures, create neuronal circuits and guide immune cells to their targets. "The properties of a tissue, such as skin for example, are largely determined by the way the different cells are organized within it," he explains. Adam Stevens, who led the study. "Our goal was to devise a way to control this cell organization – continues Stevens – which is essential to be able to synthesize tissues with the desired properties".

Bonds Body tissues and organs begin forming in the womb and continue to develop throughout infancy. By adulthood, many of the molecular instructions that guide these generative processes disappear, and some tissues, such as nerves, cannot heal from injury or disease. Lim hopes to overcome this problem by designing adult cells to create new connections. To do this, you need to design with precision the way cells interact with each other. To do this, the researchers designed their “glue” in two parts: one part acts as a receptor outside the cell and determines which others it will bond with, while a second part inside the cell establishes the strength of the bond that forms. . The two parts can then be mixed together in order to obtain a personalized tool, which works with all types of cells.

The future According to the authors of the study, the result could also have other applications: for example, cell phone glue could also help to design fabrics on which to study disorders and pathologies or to better understand the evolution of organisms. These results, the authors comment, could amplify the possibilities of reconstruction of tissues and organs, making numerous contributions to regenerative medicine. «The ability to engineer cells – says Lim – was fundamental for controlling the interactions between the different substances. Our work paves the way for the construction of new structures such as tissues and organs that are artificial but remarkably similar to their natural counterparts. The properties of a tissue are in fact largely determined by the internal organization of the cells».