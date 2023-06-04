Sunday, June 4, 2023, 12:32 p.m.



The concept of community of neighbors is transformed at the same time as the preferences of society. It is about much more than a group of people who share a space to develop their lives around a home, to become a place where they feel good, share, enjoy and that the concept of ‘home’ encompasses much more than the territory which is located inside doors.

The value of space has increased since the covid-19 pandemic limited movement inside homes and made balconies and windows the place from which to look at the world, putting the shortcomings and benefits of these spaces on the table. . Having a pleasant home and betting on visual beauty and interior design became a preference to promote well-being in terms of habitability, making it not only focus inside the home, but also in the closest environment where it is located, it is that is, the one that puts in contact with the neighbors.

Since 2020, owners have been looking for houses with terraces and good exteriors, with great importance given to green spaces, as the Real Estate Credit Unit (UCI) has detailed in its different reports at this time. This led many buyers to associate that these needs were covered by single-family and semi-detached houses, which led to an increase in demand for this type of house at a national level of around 5.7 from March to September of that year, closing the sale. of 156,000 properties with these characteristics (39%). In this trend, the displacement of buyers to smaller population centers, looking for greater charm and more space for less price, was also notable, with a 10% increase in demand compared to cities, the preference before the health crisis.

In fact, last year the real estate network Comprarcasa found that “Spaniards would be willing to pay up to 20% more for their homes in exchange for more square meters and 3 or 4 bedrooms.” In this sense, if on average households had an area of ​​90.4 m2 in the pre-covid era, this figure has risen 6.4 percentage points, to an average of 96.8 m2.

All these preferences have helped developers and construction companies to work on new aspects that a few decades ago were not taken into account: the importance of green areas, houses that provide greater well-being and areas of contact with the outside or terraces and shared spaces. nice. What can be realized in places where you can take oxygen and have space to live. And far from setting them up in areas far from the main urban centers, it is a concept that reaches a few meters from the city center, integrating to offer the best of living in the center of activity and being in areas with larger spaces. .

There are many areas shared with other people in these spaces under the concept of ‘community of neighbours’, which includes owners with different customs, and even cultures, who have to cohabit and favor the common good. What for some can mean an opportunity to make new friends and contacts and, for others, a real nightmare if the same values ​​are not shared when caring for the common environment that is being promoted so much.

The trend in communities of owners is, increasingly, to rely on the figure of a professional (property administrator) to manage real estate applying current legislation, preserve and improve properties and act as an intermediary for problems that arise. may arise in this coexistence, advising and representing this community. The goal is to avoid direct conflicts and favor the relationship between the neighbors, making the most complex matters, and at the same time the most important, remain in the hands of professionals.

Clean and well-kept areas



The property administrator is not the only thing that must be contracted to third parties, but there are other aspects that the community needs to assess and choose trustworthy companies that guarantee the good condition of their common areas. This is the case of cleaning, a fundamental task not only at the level of aesthetic beauty, but at the level of hygiene, something that the pandemic itself valued more than ever with constant disinfection in the face of the spread of the coronavirus.

Common areas tend to accumulate dust, dirt, germs and bacteria, which affects the level of allergies and respiratory problems, as well as insects or pests that concern public health. For this reason, a cleaning company is essential to keep all these areas sanitized, since they have the appropriate equipment to clean efficiently and create a pleasant environment that makes your neighbors feel satisfied. Although there are professionals hired for this purpose, it is also the responsibility of the neighbors themselves to keep the common environment well cared for and minimize their impact on this space.

By having more and more green areas, the figure of the gardener takes on more and more prominence, since he will be in charge of maintaining the beauty of the area and that the vegetation is cared for and healthy to provide an extra visual impact. If these properties have a community pool, the maintenance companies and the figure of the monitor are also included within the essential services.

In all this, the concept of ‘healthy housing’ must be taken into account, which the World Health Organization defines as «residential spaces that promote the health of their occupants, a refuge that supports a state of physical, mental and social well-being» . This includes a good construction in terms of materials and elements, good lighting, outdoor spaces, green areas and outdoor environments, etc.

Safer and more adapted



Every homeowner wants to feel safe in their own home. In this sense, the neighborhood communities have security companies that are in charge of monitoring access to common spaces and homes to prevent both any type of intrusion or occupation, as well as possible robberies.

The figure of the doorman is also maintained, who not only monitors these accesses because he is at the entrance of the building, but also assumes other functions: checking that everything is in order, notifying if an incident occurs and notifying the corresponding technicians or professionals, among others. .

In terms of security, there are many other aspects that must be taken into account. Having fire extinguishers and complying with current regulations is essential in the event of any type of fire in the building, including providing training to the owners to know how to act in the event of an incident of this type. On the other hand, it is important to have good waterproofing to prevent water leaks that could harm the neighbors’ homes.

Finally, the elevators are another point that requires constant maintenance and revisions to guarantee their proper functioning and the safety of the neighbors. Extra point have the neighborhood communities adapted to accessibility, with ramps or elevators that allow access to people with reduced mobility.

encourage interaction There are more and more communities that go beyond setting up common areas to improve the lives of their neighbors, to create spaces for cohesion and interaction. Whether in the city or in a small town, they seek to promote common activities and for neighbors to get to know each other to favor a good social climate and create synergies, developing their common interests and making a beneficial cultural exchange for all parties involved. This is especially important given the movement of people to other cities to look for work, which means that they are far from their families and seek more than just living in one place: they seek to connect and feel integrated into a community that also shares part of their living space, creating a network of people who care about others, who are more empathetic and, therefore, more respectful when it comes to caring for the common space. This social cohesion is favored by the improvement of community spaces, constantly looking for new focuses of action to invest resources in offering more to the owners, such as regenerating green spaces, committing to sustainability and cleaner energy models to improve energy performance. and favor the environment, etc. That is, a set of strategic actions that on the one hand embellish the place and, on the other, value undervalued areas in these properties.