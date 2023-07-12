The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the submission of a prototype for a project to build “breakfasts for delivery drivers”, which will be applied initially on the (E25) Street, experimentally, next September. The project aims to contribute to providing a suitable work environment for delivery drivers by allocating safe spaces, shaded waiting areas, comfortable seating, equipped with air conditioning, and drinking water taps, which helps them withstand the difficult working conditions during the hot weather in the summer.

The Executive Director of the Planning and Infrastructure Sector in the department, Hamad Al-Mutawa, said that the project came after surveying the opinions of stakeholders, to identify the most important issues and challenges that they face while performing their work. The project provides parking spaces for bicycles, close to restaurants and cafes.