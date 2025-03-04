The Bioscience colossal desistinion company It has genetically modified mice to have traits similar to mammoths, creating what the company calls the Colossal Lanudo Mouse. Laboratory mice, to which the fur has been modified, are a sample of the type of genetic modifications that the company expects to carry out to a much larger scale, modifying Asian elephants To look more to their ancestors, the woolly mammoths.

The genomes of colossal mice were modified at several points to change their fur and make it longer, curled and golden than that of normal laboratory mice. Some of the mice also had a gene involved in the metabolism of fatty acids, which should change the way animals store fat, another key difference between mammoths and Asian elephants. Of the multiple cohorts of genetically edited mice, a group presented modifications in seven different genes, most of the type of hair and one of which controlled the metabolism of the fats.

Ms with curly mustaches

Scientists already know how genetic changes influence mice fur, so most of the modifications selected by Colossal scientists recreated these changes instead of using Mammut DNA as a model. “We do not just put mammoth genes in a mouse. There are 200 million years of evolutionary divergence between them, and that would not make any sense “, from the scientific or ethical point of view, says Beth Shapiro, scientific director of Colossal.

In addition to the already well -known genes of mice research, Colossal scientists also analyzed the ancient mammoth genomes to identify three genes that seemed important for their adaptation to cold. Two of these genes influenced the type of hair, while the third affected the metabolism of the fats. Next, the researchers tested different combinations of modifications in several groups of mice, obtaining some with frizzy hair, others with curly mustaches and others with a spongy golden fur. The experiments are described in an article that has not yet been reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

Mammoths or hairy elephants?

“These mice are tremendously adorable“, says Ben Lamm, co -founder and executive director of Colossal.” They are significantly more tender than we had planned, which probably means that our first -generation mammoths will also be equally tender. “Lamm shared a photo of the woolly mice in their habitat in the Colossal offices, accompanied by a lady toy mammoth and living on a snowy background. The company does not intend to Lanudos mice, the director general added.

The Colossal experiment raises questions about which genetic modifications can make a mouse (or an Asian elephant) really look like a mammoth, says Vincent Lynch, a biologist of the development of the University of Buffalo, in New York, which did not participate in the Colossal study. Colossal mice are more spongy and frightened than most laboratory mice, that is safe, but those features continue to appear in other mice naturally. Or, otherwise, is it a chow chow more similar to a mammoth than a Chihuahua, or is it simply a much more spongy dog?

Its position in this spectrum is partly a semantic and part of genetic. Colossal calls its future extinct mammoths “cold -resistant elephants”, with the basic biological features of a mammoth, but genetically almost identical to those of an Asian elephant. According to Lamm, the company focuses on about 85 genes to create cold -resistant elephants and has already experienced with the 25 of them edition. Genetically modified mice will be useful to check less visible features, such as fat metabolism.