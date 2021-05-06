BioWare today launched a free program that lets you create a custom cover for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox. So if you’re not a fan of Mass Effect Legendary Edition box art, you can create your own design, with a surprisingly easy-to-use web tool. Just pick some of your favorite characters from the series, select your morality, pick a background location, and generate your new cover.
Then create a custom Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover on Xbox, you can share the image on social media or download and print it as a replacement for the default cover. All the Iconic Mass Effect characters are present on the creator, along with several popular locations. These include the Citadel, Collector Base, Eden Prime, and Omega.
With the tool designed by Bioware to create your personalized coverof Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Xbox, you can have a good time selecting the options that you would like to see the most. But if you want to do it quickly, there is also an option to automatically generate images with the push of a button. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a sweeping remastering of the original trilogy, optimized for 4K Ultra HD and introducing new mechanics to the first game in the series.
The first game is handled very differently from the other two, and the team wanted to make sure the experience wasn’t jarring when swapping between the three games included in the Legendary Edition. To this end, you will notice a redesigned combat system in Mass Effect more in line with Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. BioWare releases several other pieces of free content for Mass Effect fans, including the full 88-song soundtrack, digital art books, and digital comics.
