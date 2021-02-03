For the signature: the role of the identity card

In the past few months, more and more administrative procedures have been replaced by digital offers. For example, since September learner drivers in the Main-Kinzig district have been able to apply for their driver’s license online. The authentication takes place via the online ID function of the ID card.

Parents in Bremen who want to enter their child’s name online at the registry office and order birth certificates also need it. “The online identification via the ID card can save you a lot of administrative procedures,” explains Rebekka Weiß. And this opens up more and more opportunities for all citizens to deal with their administrative procedures online. Thanks to the Online Access Act (OZG), the federal, state and local governments should offer their administration portals digitally by the end of 2022. Then around 600 administrative services should be available on the Internet.

More and more administrative processes are possible online

Since the end of October 2020, for example, it has been possible to apply for student loans online in five federal states. Anything else that is already possible can be found on the OZG dashboard dashboard.de look up. The ID card or the associated app play an important role again and again. To use the ID card for online identification, you also need a PIN, the AusweisApp2 (ausweisapp.de) on the smartphone and a card reader or a suitable smartphone.

The dashboard can also be used to contact providers who can be used to create a digital signature for signing an insurance or loan agreement. Incidentally, without a monthly subscription, but with the option of paying by signature. Other possible uses are listed on the ID card app page. In addition, you can use the online function of your ID card whenever you see a circle that is half green and half blue as a logo on a website.

A secure connection is then established in the app between registered users and the providers. In order for the provider to be able to access the citizen’s data, he must have obtained authorization from the Federal Administration Office beforehand. So both sides clearly identify themselves.

Signing online made easy: The Confederation user account

In the future, it will be even easier for citizens to prove their digital identity when they register with the Federal user account. There you create a username and password. This corresponds to a “low level of trust”, as stated in an information flyer on this offer (the flyer can be found on onlinezugangsgesetz.de download).

Or you can use your identity card again – then the level of trust is correspondingly high. From 2021 it should also be possible to register using the Elster certificate, which is already used today to digitally submit your tax return to the tax office. Here the level of trust will be “substantial”. Depending on the level of trust, appropriate messages such as official notices and services can then be received. In the first stage, for example, pilot projects on Corona bridging aid and parental allowance are running.

Digital administration offers can still be improved

A survey by Bitkom from October 2020 shows how urgently an improvement in digital administrative services is needed: 56 percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied. “In order for online signatures and identifications to become better known both in administration and when concluding contracts with insurance companies or landlords, for example, more offers have to be made,” says Rebekka Weiß. “But trust in the digital processes must also be strengthened.” She is certain that when this is achieved one day, many will be enthusiastic about it. Because: “Digital identification is quick, easy and pleasant – and saves time and ultimately money. For example for paper, postage and envelopes. “