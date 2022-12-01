An important part of the International Book Fair (FIL) that is held these days in Guadalajara is the FIL Niños, which every year hosts workshops and stands specialized in books for the little ones. The French essayist Bruno Patino, author of The fish memory civilization, states that millennials have an average attention span of eight seconds. Despite the irruption at an ever earlier age of mobile phones and other electronic devices, the book sector for this segment is holding up like no other. He is the only one who has not suffered the crisis that has attacked the rest of the industry, and he explains why Penguin Random House bought Salamandra, the label that had the rights to the Harry Potter saga. This year, FIL Niños has focused on climate change, a problem whose consequences, given the inaction of today’s adults, will be paid by the youngest, tomorrow’s adults.

