This cream, chantilly or three-ingredient chocolate mousse, which would delight the influencers of Instagram, it was invented by the French physical chemist Hervé Thisone of the fathers of molecular gastronomy. The good man got out of bed one day thinking that, just as cream is capable of forming a foam when whipped, being little more than fat dispersed in water, why couldn’t something similar be done with chocolate, which also has a good amount of fat? Calling it chantilly Chocolate comes from the fact that in neighbouring France, among other preparations, it is used to refer to whipped and sweetened cream (if you want to know the life and miracles of dairy cream and why it is capable of whipping, Here I explain on such a nutritional issue).

Dark chocolate contains cocoa butter, sugar, cocoa powder, soy lecithin – an emulsifier – and a small amount of water. When chocolate is melted in hot water, an emulsion is formed, in which water is the continuous phase and the melted cocoa fat is dispersed in this water. If we beat this emulsion, we introduce tiny air bubbles into it. The cocoa butter molecules then coat the air bubbles, and if we cool the batter at the same time in an ice bath, the butter solidifies into fat crystals that trap these air bubbles.

The mixture of chocolate and water thus becomes a spongy semi-solid to which the air gives greater volume than the original liquid. The consistency is similar to that of a whipped truffle, but softer and more chocolatey. This chocolate cream has the great appeal for chocolate lovers that it maintains a very similar flavour to the original chocolate, as it does not contain any dairy products, eggs or any of the other ingredients that a classic chocolate mousse has. Chocolate in its veins.

Time : 25 minutes Difficulty : Not much, you have to use chocolate with enough fat and you have to beat the chocolate emulsion in water while it cools; if you overdo it and it doesn’t whip well, you reheat it and start again. Ingredients For 3-4 individual glasses or jars 265 g of chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa)

240 ml water (other liquids such as orange juice or tea can be used if you want to add another layer of flavour, as long as the fat ratio of the mixture is not altered)

4 tablespoons of sugar Instructions 1. Prepare a bowl with enough room for the cream and place it on top of another bowl with ice and water. Set aside. 2. Place the water and chocolate together with the sugar in a saucepan. Heat over low heat until the chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. 3. Once all the chocolate has melted, pour the mixture into a bowl over the ice water and beat with a whisk, either manual or electric. 4. Be careful, because it is relatively easy to over-blend the mixture and end up with a grainy consistency, when it should be smooth and homogeneous, similar to a chocolate ganache. 5. It is best to beat slowly, patiently, just to cool the cream until it has cooled to around 18°C. Then beat it with a little more energy, until the mixer makes grooves in the cream and it no longer flows when you lift the whisk. A kind of setting occurs relatively quickly, which is immediately noticeable. 6. If we over-blend it, don’t worry: melt the mixture again over low heat and repeat the process, because it will whip up again without any problems.

