To celebrate i 40 years since the anime series first aired The enchanting Creamythe illustrator Akemi Takada will be present at the XXXI edition of Romicswhich will take place from 5 to 8 October at the usual location of Fiera Roma, in collaboration with Nippon Shock Editions.

THE LOVELY CREAMY” CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

On the occasion of the celebration of forty years since the first episode of de The enchanting Creamy, Akemi Takada returns to Romics

Akemi Takada, the great illustrator with a soft, gentle and at the same time captivating line, characterized by her marked search for beauty and sweetnesswill be Special Guest of the XXXI edition of Romics scheduled from 5 to 8 October 2023 at Fiera Roma.

Awarded the Romics d’Oro in 2013, ten years later she returns to Romics on the occasion of the celebration of the forty years since the first episode of the The enchanting Creamy, his most famous character.

The Japanese illustrator has been enchanted by the drawing technique since childhood and, in 1977, she graduated in graphic design at the Tama Art University. Akemi Takada starts her career at the production house Tatsunoko Production, where she specializes in character design. Her soft, sinuous, gentle and captivating line at the same time is one of the most recognizable styles of the 80s, when she worked undisputed masterpieces still alive today, such as: Urusei Yatsura (Lum – The space girl) in 1981, Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami (The enchanting Creamy) in 1983, Kimagure Orange Road (It’s almost magic Johnny) in 1987, Kidō Keisatsu Patlabor (Patlabor) in 1989. Akemi Takada, after leaving the production house, continued her career as a freelancer, obtaining highly appreciated results all over the world, not only for her illustrations but also in the field of videogames and drawing jewelry, also producing artbooks, covers and much more. The author’s original works have been exhibited in the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and solo art exhibitions and group art exhibitions are held regularly in Japan.

On the occasion of the forty years since the first episode of de The enchanting CreamyAkemi Takada returns to Romics to celebrate its anniversary. July 1, 1983 in fact, a one-of-a-kind anime, the fruit of his pencil, appears on television screens for the first time: Creamy Mami. The anime, with its sinuous lines and original story centered on magic and music, is received with great enthusiasm by the public and enchants entire generations. Forty years later, the magic and freshness of the adventures of the protagonist Yuu Morisawa continues to involve and excite.

Romics, on this occasion, dedicates a special unmissable event to Sensei and to the anime, full of emotions, memories and inevitable magic. Akemi Takada’s presence at Romics is made possible by the collaboration with the publishing house Nippon Shock editions.