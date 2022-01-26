Has it ever happened to you that you ran out of time and you need to make your food in the shortest possible time with few ingredients and in a way easyand although this seems complicated, there are recipes perfectly healthy and complete that you can prepare in your microwave ovenand what better than a light and easy recipe what a spinach cream. Is prescription It is for 6-8 portions and its degree of difficulty is easy.

Ingredients to make cream of spinach in the microwave

250 grams of spinach

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

400 milliliters of light milk

30 grams of wheat flour

200 grams of half cream

Preparation mode:

Wash and disinfect the spinach Melt the butter in a small bowl in the microwave, leaving it for approximately 30-40 seconds, until it is very liquid. Add the flour to a large enough microwaveable bowl and mix it with the melted butter Mix well until integrated and obtain a homogeneous consistency and reserve Divide the measure of cheese into two parts and set aside a quarter of the spinach, set aside. Pour the spinach, 200 milliliters of milk and the media crema in the blender, blend until smooth, add to the bowl with the flour and butter mixture. Remove with the help of a stick until completely integrated and add half of the cheese that you separated, integrate everything again. Bake in the microwave at maximum power for 10 minutes. Take it out carefully from the microwave and check that everything is ready, if necessary, stir, you will notice a semi-thick consistency and the melted cheese, then add the rest of the milk, stir and put it back in the microwave for 2 minutes. Remove from the microwave and serve in deep plates, cut the spinach that you reserved into strips and add them to decorate, putting the cheese on top that you can gratin if you want

Tips for this recipe:

Omit the cheese if you want a runny cream

You can accompany with crackers for soups

This recipe is perfect to make when you don’t have gas or a stove.