Genoa – Pliny defined it thus: «Butter, denser than the so-called whey, is the foam of milk». Cream is the transition product from milk to butter. Cream is, by nature, in transit. In our oldest culinary tradition, at least the written one, neither butter nor cream appears. She arrived with the “barbarians”. «Malum quidem nullum est sine aliquo bono» (Pliny the Elder, Natural History, XXVII-9). Cream is an extraordinary metaphor for who we are today, I believe

The cream is good. It is a reward. It is peace. It’s heat, party, even when the party is quiet. The cream possesses the virginity of the Madonna, the whiteness of the good and the redemption of a sin that has already become a virtue. But the cream is also a shield, a bulwark. It is the awareness that when it creaks it seems to us to be muffled by that embrace of milk.

Cream is our greedy anesthetic. When you can’t cook, what do you do? You throw the cream in it. And disguise. Scantoni, dribbles. With her you know that, however, something will always come out that goes down with pleasure. This doesn’t mean you know how to cook, no: it’s just that you swallow it even when it’s a stalagmite in the fridge. Cream is the filter that smarmella our cake. Which covers it up and ultimately makes it admissible, tasteless and unnoticed.

We put the cream on and we delude ourselves to hide what we are. We want to cover ourselves, cover our flavor, because we are sure no one will love it. We deprive ourselves, thus also of the pleasure of doing something that does not appear perfect. We snatch the opportunity to smear, to experiment, to live, to get dirty, to grow. The cream is proof of the shame that comes even before the fear of showing what we are and what we know how to do. It is the congenital justification that we bring to the teacher even when we have already been questioned. How nice it would be to enjoy the cream. How nice it would be to be happy husbands. Yes, because the story of what today are soft brioches swollen with very fresh whipped cream that we all love (those who don’t deserve Hades) tells of their welcome, love and their extraordinary nature.

The Maritozzo comes from loaves made with honey and raisins that were already enjoyed in ancient Rome. They were prepared by the women for the laborers who worked all day outside the home. In the Middle Ages that loaf had become a blessing: “er santo santozzo” also known as “Lent”, was, in fact, the only goodness granted, the only exception, to the liturgical fast of the period of Lent, the time of the year in which all sweets were banned and one had to suffer from a divine contract. “In Rome there is a large consumption of these in Lent, during which time of fasting those who would eat nothing at the same time during the rest of the year are seen to eat coffee day and evening” (La Quaresima, Gioacchino Belli).

The custom then spread, between boyfriends, to give the bride-to-be a good luck sandwich, the Maritozzo in fact, on the first Friday of March. The cake had a sugar decoration with two pierced hearts and, often, hid a surprise, a ring or other gold object inside. Care had to be taken in biting it. Hence the current name of Maritozzo, a burlesque deformation of “husband”. The Maritozzo is not afraid to show his cream wound, which over the centuries has been a glimmer of goodness and pleasure.

How nice that would be. Simply, lightly and deeply think, immediately, that what we are and know how to do, that our steps, even when they sink into sponge cake, they must not be disguised, stunned, in order to be put on the table and enjoyed. How nice it would be if cream were just a compendium, a ship, a means that does not hide but shows us for what we are, what nourishes us and we like it. Exactly for what it is: candid, fat and fearless. «Maybe I’ll never be happy … but tonight I’m happy. The empty house is enough, a warm, vague sense of physical exhaustion from working all day in the sun planting climbing strawberries, a glass of sweetened cold milk, a bowl of blueberries drowned in cream at times like these I’d be foolish to ask. Moreover”. Sylvia Plath.