Mexico City.- For the Mexican scientist Octavio García González, laboratory studies can be done practically anywhere.

Eight years ago he began working on the development of a unique device, which combines various technological and scientific disciplines to bring molecular diagnosis to remote places, where all types of diagnostic tests are scarce.

After several devices, last year he managed to patent NANOLUCi, a mini molecular biology laboratory that is capable of detecting diseases such as human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, Influenza A and B, RSV A/B and all variants of SARS-CoV-2 known to date, including plagues.

To detect the disease, it requires a saliva sample deposited in a small tube inside a cartridge.

The NANOLUCi is the size of a modern coffee maker and weighs only 3.5 kilos.

In an interview, García González, president and founder of the Translational Institute for Genomic Singularity (ITRASIG) and General Director of GRUPO T, specialized in biotechnology, explained that the device only requires “cartridges” depending on the type of test to be carried out.

“Its ease of transportation and the speed with which it offers results, in a range of 10 to 20 minutes depending on the test, make it a tool for health and easy to use,” he explains.

There are already 150 units, 10 operating in Mexico in the test phase and awaiting authorizations from the Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks for their massive commercialization and the other 140 were sent to China.

He points out that public and private hospitals, as well as doctors and even farmers, can make use of the mini-laboratory to detect diseases and pests in just a few minutes and at a much lower cost, compared to what it would take to analyze their samples in traditional laboratories.

The Chinese government and local partners have shown interest in this 100 percent Mexican technology, which seeks to make diagnostic tests more accessible and promote prevention and health care in communities with little infrastructure.

“The portability and ease of use of the NANOLUCi make it an invaluable tool for remote and hard-to-reach communities, where medical care may be limited. Imagine being able to test for infectious diseases without having to travel long distances or wait days for results,” he insists.

It stands out that its application has been impressive in areas such as human, animal and agricultural health, where it has allowed small producers to carry out diagnoses directly in their crop fields, obtaining results in a matter of hours.

“We believe that we have opened the doors to a new paradigm in molecular diagnostics, eliminating the need for expensive and complex laboratories equipped with sophisticated equipment. Now, people without specialized knowledge can perform accurate and reliable tests,” he points out.