The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published the updated list of current maximum prices of LP Gas in the Baja California Peninsula for the week of June 23 to 29, 2024. Compared to the beginning of the month, a slight increase in the cost of this hydrocarbon could be seen in both Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Baja California:

– Cove: $19.44 per kilo, $10.50 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $583.20

– Saint Quentin: $19.44 per kilo, $10.50 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $583.20

– Rosarito Beaches: $19.49 per kilo, $10.53 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $584.70

– San Felipe: $19.49 per kilo, $10.53 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $584.70

– Mexicali: $19.49 per kilo, $10.53 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $584.70

– Tecate: $19.49 per kilo, $10.53 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $584.70

– Tijuana: $19.49 per kilo, $10.53 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $584.70

Baja California Sur:

– Comondu: $23.70 per kilo, $12.80 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $711.00

– Peace: $23.74 per kilo, $12.82 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $712.20

– Los Cabos: $24.00 per kilo, $12.96 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $720.00

– Loreto: $24.15 per kilo, $13.04 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $724.50

– Mulege: $24.15 per kilo, $13.04 per liter. The 30 kilo cylinder will cost $724.50

These prices, established by the CRE, vary depending on the municipality. Knowing the cost of LP gas is essential to managing your home budget.

