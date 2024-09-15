The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has updated the LP gas price in Durango for the week of September 15-21These prices, which are of great importance for the family economy, vary according to the municipality. Knowing the cost of gas is essential to predict household expenses, especially the price of the 30-kilo cylinder, one of the most commonly used formats.

In Gomez Palacio and Lerdothe price of gas per kilo is $19.90, which puts the 30-kilo cylinder at $597. In these municipalities, gas per liter is $10.75.

In Canatlanthe price per kilo is $21.09, which means that the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $632.7. The liter of LP gas is $11.39.

Cuencamé, General Simon Bolivar, Nazas, Rodeo, Saint John of Guadalupe, Saint Louis of the Lamb and Saint Peter of the Rooster They cost $21.22 per kilo, so a 30-kilo cylinder will cost $636.6. A liter of gas is $11.46.

In the state capital, Durango, as well as in Mezquital, Gas per kilo is at $20.57, which leaves the cylinder at $617.1. The liter is quoted at $11.11.

In Gold, Indé and San BernardOr, the price of LP gas per kilo is $21.25, so the 30-kilo cylinder will be sold for $637.5. The liter of gas costs $11.48.

Guadalupe Victoria, Panuco de Coronado and White Rock They will have gas at $21.39 per kilo, resulting in a cost of $641.7 per cylinder. The liter costs $11.55.

Mapimi and Tlahualilo They will have a price of $20.74 per kilo, leaving the gas cylinder at $622.2. The liter is offered at $11.20.

In Hidalgo and Ocampo, Gas costs $21.37 per kilo, so a 30-kilo cylinder will cost $641.1. A liter of gas costs $11.54.

For Name of God and Poanasthe price per kilo will be $20.52, which sets the price of the cylinder at $615.6, with a cost per liter of $11.08.

In Pueblo Nuevo and San Dimasa kilo of gas is sold at $21.86, which means that a 30-kilo cylinder will cost $655.8. A liter of LP gas costs $11.80.

Coneto of Comonfort and San Juan del Rio They maintain a price of $21.87 per kilo, which raises the cost of the cylinder to $656.1, while the liter is offered at $11.81.

New Ideal, Otaez and Santiago Papasquiaro They have a price of $21.16 per kilo, leaving the gas cylinder at $634.8 and the liter at $11.43.

In Canelas, Guanaceví, Tepehuanes and Topiagas is sold at $21.36 per kilo, which sets the price of the cylinder at $640.8. The liter costs $11.53.

In Suchil and Vicente Guerrerothe cost per kilo is $21.50, raising the price of the cylinder to $645. The liter is at $11.61.

In Tamazula, The price per kilo reaches $23.70, which puts the cost of the gas cylinder at $711. The liter of gas is offered at $12.80.

Finally, in Santa Clara, The price per kilo is $20.88, resulting in a cost of $626.4 per cylinder. The liter is priced at $11.27.

These updated prices will allow Durango families to better plan their weekly budget.