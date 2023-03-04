MEXICO CITY MAR-04-2023 .- After three years in which it practically closed its procedures for the covid-19 pandemicthe Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) reopened its operations to the public, but with more bureaucracy.

Given the lag in permits and procedures, from now on it will deliver a few “records”which will generate greater non-compliance by permit holders.

According to the agreement that entered into force last Wednesday, the BELIEVE will only grant on a monthly basis, 50 pages for hydrocarbons, 15 for electricity and 150 for pre-registration.

Those corresponding to March sold out at about hours of breaking freeso those permit holders interested in any procedure, permit or update will have to wait until April.

In this regard, Beatriz Marcelino, president of Ciita Group and the Association of Distributors and Distributors of Energy (ADEE), assured that the number of pages It is insufficient for the number of activities that are carried out, which will cause the regulated to fall into default.

“Only hydrocarbons we are talking about permits for gasoline, LP gas, natural gas, diesel, jet fuel, among others, which require various procedures before the CREand with only 50 pages, what we are going to see is a series of breaches of their obligations, because in itself there was no continuous monitoring of all the procedures, now it will be limited and violate the rights of the permit holders”, he assured.

In addition, Marcelino assured that uncertainty will increase in the energy sectorwhich already drags more than three years of delays in your applications and it has stopped investments, both executed and in plans or development.

“As a permit holder, I will only be able to request one page for one procedure per month and that is if I am within the 50 that will be issued by the CRE. Let us remember that there are more than 20,000 permits in terms of hydrocarbons and only limit it to 50. This will generate more delays, more uncertainty for the employer.”

“The truth is that the energy market and less in the hydrocarbons sectorit will bring us many economic losses that we were already dragging and now with this situation it will be much more and we will see less investment in the energy sector,” he pointed out.