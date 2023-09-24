The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), released the list of maximum prices that will have in LP gas in Nuevo León from September 24 to 30 of this year.

Without further ado, we present to you the list of LP gas prices by regions of Nuevo León.

Region 132. Maximum price is 9.95 pesos per liter and 18.42 per kilo

Allende

Apodaca

Cadereyta Jimenez

Doctor González

Guadeloupe

Juarez

Fishery

Santiago

Region 133. Maximum price is 10.01 pesos per liter and 18.54 per kilo

Agualeguas

Cerralvo

General Trevino

The Aldamas

The Herreras

Melchor Ocampo

Paras

Region 134. Maximum price is 10.46 pesos per liter and 19.37 per kilo

Aramberri

Doctor Arroyo

General Zuazua

Mier and Noriega

Region 135. Maximum price is 9.79 pesos per liter and 18.13 per kilo

China

Doctor Coss

Galeana

General Bravo

General Teran

Hualahuises

Iturbide

Linares

The “Ramones

Montemorelos

Scratches

Burgos

Region 136. Maximum price is 9.87 pesos per liter and 18.27 per kilo

Abasolo

Ciénega de Flores

Carmen

Garcia

General Escobedo

General Zuazua

fig trees

Gentleman

Marin

Mine

Monterey

Victoria Salinas

San nicolas de los heros

San Pedro Garza García

St. Catarina

Region 137. Maximum price is 9.63 pesos per liter and 17.84 per kilo

busty

Orange Blossoms

Sabinas Hidalgo

Vallecillo

Villaldama

In summary, the price of LP gas in Nuevo León for the last week of September It presents variations in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by the CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.