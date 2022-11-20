Deputies from the CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense) of the Chamber heard by the Power360 are against changing Article 142 of the Constitution to limit the Armed Forces’ activities to external defense.

First and 2nd vice presidents of the collegiate, José Rocha (União Brasil-BA) and Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) do not see the need to remove from the Constitution the section that says that the forces are intended “the guarantee of constitutional powers and, at the initiative of any of them, of law and order🇧🇷

The idea is defended in an article signed by 2 university professors on how defense policy should be in the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The text was published on the website of the Perseu Abramo Foundation, the theoretical arm of the PT, on September 8, 2022 – read the full (336 KB).

The authors are Marco Cepik, professor of economics and international relations at UFRGS, and Sebastião Velasco e Cruz, professor of political science and international relations at Unicamp.

A CRE member and Lula’s ally, deputy Perpétua Almeida (PCdoB-AC) said that the opinion published on the PT foundation website “no This means, necessarily, neither the party’s opinion nor the government’s.🇧🇷

No one from Lula’s transition team spoke in interviews about the thesis of changing Article 142 to limit the Armed Forces’ activities. But the Power360 found that the article has circulated among people probed for the Ministry of Defense.

Perpétua stated that both the “nostalgic for anti-democratic regimes” as those who “did not understand the importance of having strong Armed Forces in a proud and sovereign country, with natural riches and biodiversity, the size of Brazil” misinterpret Article 142.

The change she considers in fact “necessary and urgent” is that of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 21 of 2021of his authorship, which limits the participation of active-duty military personnel in political positions of a civilian nature to “preserve the Armed Forces of rulers like [Jair] Bolsonaro, who, in his government, tried to use these state institutions as his sword🇧🇷

In the text published by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, academics say that “the Armed Forces serve to guarantee the defense of the nation against external military threats, otherwise they have no role in a democratic Brazil🇧🇷

For the 2 professors, the current construction of the text in federal Constitution It is “ambiguous, generates inefficiencies and threatens democracy”🇧🇷 They suggest that the Armed Forces be limited exclusively to external defense or, “only exceptionally”to support missions in natural catastrophes and disasters.

Article 142 is one of the most cited by allies and supporters of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when they suggest some military intervention.

For the 1st vice-president of the Chamber’s CRE, José Rocha, the current wording does not allow the Armed Forces to intervene to guarantee law and order on their own initiative, but only at the request of the Executive Branch, the Legislative Branch or the Judicial power.

He stated that any attempt to change this section of the Constitution would be doomed to failure. 🇧🇷I Think [as Forças Armadas] they have their role defined in the Constitution and that is what has provided balance until today. I am entirely against any change to article 142”, he declared.

What Article 142 says:

“Art. 142. The Armed Forces, made up of the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, are permanent and regular national institutions, organized on the basis of hierarchy and discipline, under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic, and are intended to defend the Homeland, the guarantee of constitutional powers and, at the initiative of any of them, of law and order🇧🇷

What does the excerpt from the text published on the Perseu Abramo Foundation website say:

“From the regulatory point of view, it is crucial to modify the wording of article 142 of the Federal Constitution so that the Armed Forces are limited to external defense and, only exceptionally, to support missions in natural catastrophes and disasters. The current formulation is ambiguous, creates inefficiencies and threatens democracy. Let’s see: ‘The Armed Forces, constituted by the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, are permanent and regular national institutions, organized based on hierarchy and discipline, under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic, and are destined to the defense of the Homeland , the guarantee of the constitutional powers and, at the initiative of any of them, of law and order’ (emphasis is ours). We propose to remove the final highlighted section, explaining that the Armed Forces are exclusively dedicated to national defense🇧🇷