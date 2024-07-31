Mexico City.– The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) approved two new agreements on Tuesday that aim to regulate service stations in the event of changes or non-compliance that have not been approved by the regulator.

At its extraordinary session of the governing body, an agreement was voted on establishing the procedure to regularize the permits for the sale to the public of petroleum products that changed their commercial brand or authorized products without having obtained or processed the authorization from the regulator.

The other seeks the regularization of unfulfilled obligations of service stations, both for petroleum products and natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas.

In this regard, CRE Commissioner Walter Julián Ángel said that these procedures are part of a window of opportunity that is being created for the regularization of those permit holders who have made modifications without authorization from the Commission.

“The CRE has the will to have alternatives for regularization, taking into account that when the gasoline market was regularized and a group of private participants were allowed in, the CRE was very lax in the issues of surveillance, monitoring, and verification of the obligations of the permit holders.

“Therefore, the set of administrative procedures lifted from sanctions were very few and were deficient, and now we have put our backs into it, but we also provide solutions thinking of co-responsibility, it is a pleasant agreement that seeks voluntary adherence and where we have improved the administrative procedures so that they can be fast internally,” he said.

He also called on those brands that have told gas station owners that it is okay to make the change, because they create problems for the owners of the service stations when they are checked.