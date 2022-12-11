On the magazine Sciencedetails of the discovery of a metal alloy of chromium, cobalt and nickel (CrCoNi) that amazed scientists with its properties have been published. The material is extraordinarily robustwhich means that resists permanent deformationat the same time remains extremely ductile, which means it is highly malleable. Together these two properties make up the measure of toughness and CrCoNi is by far the strongest material on Earth.

CrCoNi belongs to the family of high entropy alloys (HEA), materials in which the proportions of the elements are more or less the same. These HEAs tend to have great toughness, but have been difficult to test under the most extreme conditions, however now the technology has matured enough to better test the materials, and researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and ofOak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), found that CrCoNi gets surprisingly harder the colder it gets.

“When designing structural materials, you want them to be strong but also ductile and resistant to fracture. Typically, it is a compromise between these properties. But this material is both, and instead of becoming brittle at low temperatures, it becomes harder.”

he stated in a declaration the co-lead of the project Easo GeorgeORNL and the University of Tennessee.

How CrCoNi was discovered

The team started work on CrCoNi and another alloy with extra manganese and iron (CrMnFeCoNi) almost ten years ago, and in that time they were able to push the samples to liquid nitrogen temperatures, which revealed the materials were quite large, however it took the team years to be able to test them under more extreme conditions. CrMnFeCoNi worked well, but CrCoNi was outstanding.

“The toughness of this material near the temperatures of liquid helium (20 [gradi] Kelvin, -424 [gradi] Fahrenheit]reaches 500 megapascals square meters. In the same units, the toughness of a piece of silicon is one, the aluminum structure in passenger airplanes is about 35, and the toughness of some of the best steel is about 100. So, 500, that’s a staggering number.”

added the research co-leader Robert Ritchiea senior faculty scientist in the Materials Science Division of the Berkeley Lab and the Chua Professor of Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley.

The material exhibits behaviors under deformation that create a “magic sequence” of interactions that provide first malleability and then strength. In the beginning its structure is very simple, just grains, but once deformed it evolves into something very complicated which makes it resistant to fractures.

The material is now being developed for several applications, but due to the cost to create it, researchers currently see it as a good candidate for extreme environments such as deep space.

