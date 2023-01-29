Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Split

Bryan Johnson is trying to stop aging. © Screenshot Youtube

Unbelievable but true: because he doesn’t want to age, a US entrepreneur paid a whopping £2million to reverse the aging process.

LONDON – He’s worth almost half a billion dollars and is very successful in his field. Bryan Johnson (45) is a tech tycoon from the USA and – one might think – has everything you could wish for. But the American wants to achieve the impossible: he wants to stop the aging process. Or even better – turn back.

It goes without saying that this is not really possible. Apparently, Johnson is at least coming close. He spent £2million last year on a team of more than 30 doctors and experts to look after the patient’s organs. The goal: Johnson wants the body of an 18-year-old – visually, but also in terms of health. Because that is the perfect age for the body, says Johnson in an interview Bloomberg.com.

With the project, the father of three and his doctors want to prove that every organ can be rejuvenated by 25 percent.

Tech millionaire undergoes hundreds of procedures

Not only does he pay a lot of money for this, he also adheres to a strict program. He takes two dozen dietary supplements a day, follows a vegan diet (all foods must also be pureed) and makes meticulous notes of his progress. As reported by bild.de, the millionaire takes a whopping 100 pills a day. He also endured strange medical procedures, such as electronic impulses on the pelvic floor to strengthen the muscles. Sure, many people strive for youthful looks and fitness. The fact that this is not always healthy is illustrated, for example, by an exhibition that deals with the topic of obsession with youth.

Every organ, every bone has already been x-rayed, and the millionaire even documents nocturnal erections. After all, some of the man’s doctors and he himself claim that he turned back time for a full five years. The truth of this claim? Unknown, but doubtful. Because the list of doctors reads a bit strange: Johnson has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old. By what standards is this measured? Who knows.

Oliver Zolman, who is also part of Johnson’s medical team, is a bit more cautious. “We have not achieved exceptional results. We have achieved small, reasonable results, which were to be expected.” For everything else, one has to reckon with hundreds of procedures.

Everything for young people: Millionaire wants to be 18 again

The entrepreneur founded Braintree Payment Solutions, a technology company, in his 30s, which he sold to eBay in 2013 for $800 million. At the time, his lifestyle made him depressed, he told Bloomberg, which is why he started exploring his own body.

However, several incidents over the years have proven that his new lifestyle does not only contribute to his health. Johnson once suffered an allergic reaction after body fat was injected into his face, reports the dailymail. Another time, body fat levels dropped so low that his risk of cardiac arrest increased. In the meantime, however, he keeps his body fat percentage at five to six percent.

The experiments and treatments Johnson has performed on himself are listed on a website he co-runs with his doctors under the “Project Blueprint.” He then shares his progress with the public.