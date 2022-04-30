Weather forecast, polar air mass from Scotland

The weather forecast makes … turn your head in these hours and will give you twists and turns, climate changes in a few hours: someone has even begun to fear the snow, but the danger seems to have been averted. It won’t be a crazy beginning of May up to that point, but what is certain is the arrival of fresh and unstable air from the Scotland: a mass ofpolar sea air has cloaked the land of the Highlands in recent days, causing maximum temperatures to drop to 7-9 ° C, from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

The descent of this air, cold for the period, colliding with the pre-existing hot air in our country, after a week at 25 ° C, it will generate temporal locally intense. In the next few hours, pay attention to the North-West, then gradually the sea polar air will cross all of Italy causing very uncertain conditions: we will have 3 seasons in 36 hours.

Weather forecast: thunderstorms then classic spring of May

Almost from a stage summer And hot we will move on to one short autumn phase during the temporalthen we will return to the classic Spring with large spells and slightly lower temperatures. There will be no winter, we will have pleasant thermal values ​​from North to South.

After a good Saturday at Center-South and at times disrupted in the North, a very uncertain day will come from the point of view weatherLabor Day: we will have a Sunday with a prevalence of variability from north to south. To see the glass half full we will indicate the areas where the sun will prevail, then those where the Sun it will be a little more timid and finally we will arrive at the ‘half-empty glass’, where the May Day Festival could be marred by more frequent showers.

Weather, forecasts by meteorologist Mattia Gussoni

Mattia Gussoni, meteorologist of the site ilmeteo.it, indicates the sun prevailing in the North-West and for most of the day also in Sardinia, Lazio, Campania and Gargano. A Sun a little hidden, a little more timid is expected between Lower Tuscany, Umbria, the central Adriatic side and between Sicily and Calabria. Half-empty glass forecast for Emilia Romagna, Triveneto, Upper Tuscany and northern Marche with grayer skies and some downpour more annoying.

Despite being one weather forecast in the short term, there is still some uncertainty: moreover, as we repeat many times, thunderstorms are ‘temporal‘, therefore they will last for a limited period of time, on average an hour: there will be ample spells even where we will find frequent showers.

In summary, the Labor Day will be rainy in the North-East, Upper Tuscany, between Sicily and Calabria and variable elsewhere, with a prevalence of sunshine in the North-West and in Sardinia; even the following days will be uncertain with some downpour patchy, that is scattered like the spots of the cute feline. A beginning of May with frequent showers and, according to the proverb ‘If it rains in early May, nuts and figs have a good trip’let’s get ready for a nice harvest at the end of August and the delicious bread with walnuts and figs from the Marche and Valle d’Aosta.

Weather, rains against drought

The rains the next few days will bring better collected in the summer months: in fact, Italian agriculture depends almost completely on spring rains, while the abundant autumn rains do not affect agricultural productivity much; therefore the downpours of the next few days are welcome, also for the Tuscan saying ‘May water makes women beautiful’ which in our opinion are always beautiful regardless of rain!

Weather forecast Italy for the next few days

Weather forecast Saturday 30th April 2022. In the north: worsens in the north-west with scattered showers, sunnier elsewhere. Center: rising clouds over Upper Tuscany with evening showers. In the south: sunny except for veiling between Sicily and Calabria.

Weather forecast Sunday 1st May 2022. In the north: unstable with showers alternating with the sun. Center: irregularly cloudy with scattered showers, sunnier between Lazio and Molise. In the south: variable with some rain in Sicily and Calabria, more sun elsewhere.

Weather forecast Monday 2nd May 2022. In the north: mostly sunny, showers in the mountains and in Romagna. Center: sunny except for showers on the Adriatic side. In the south: unstable weather with showers on the Apennine ridge and in Puglia.

Trend weather Italy next days

Alternation of Sun And showers until Wednesday, later worsening with a probable cyclone towards the Center-South.