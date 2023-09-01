In the last episode of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Christian Wagner, Armando Machuca, Milene Vázquez and Santi Lesmes faced each other in a fearsome elimination night in which they prepared two dishes. Although the participants tried to prove that they should stay in the competition, one of them did not advance to the next stage. The person eliminated from this edition was the popular ‘Crazy’, who, according to the judges, failed to classify due to some details that did not convince them. “I’m flattered to be with you guys,” the contestant said.

The jury dedicated a few words of farewell to the ‘Crazy’ Wagner. Likewise, his companions from the culinary reality show came up to hug him. It should be noted that the also announcer is the fourth eliminated; before him ‘La Herbolaria del Pueblo’, Fátima Aguilar and Rocky Belmonte said goodbye to ‘The great chef: celebrities’.

#Crazy #Wagner #fourth #eliminated #Great #Chef #quotIm #flattered #youquot