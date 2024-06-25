Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

The frontman of the band Crazy Town, Shifty Shellshock, was found dead in his apartment in Los Angeles. © Jared Milgrim/the Photo Access/Imago

Seth Binzer, better known as Shifty Shellshock, was found dead in his Los Angeles apartment on Monday (June 24).

Update from June 26, 9:44 a.m.: “Crazy Town” frontman Shifty Shellshock is dead. The cause of the musician’s death is currently being investigated. As the tabloid magazine TMZ According to what the police have learned, a drug overdose is being considered as the cause.

According to reports, the police found drug paraphernalia near the body in the singer’s house in Los Angeles. Shifty Shellshock was said to have been dead for 24 hours when the authorities arrived. The police have not yet officially confirmed the cause of death. The results of the autopsy and the toxicology test are still pending. But one thing is certain: the “Crazy Town” frontman has always battled his drug addiction.

“Crazy Town” frontman dies at the age of 49

First report from June 25, 2:24 p.m.: Los Angeles – Sad news from the music world: The frontman of the band Crazy Town, Shifty Shellshock, has died at the age of 49. Seth Binzer, the singer’s real name, was was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Monday (June 24)This was reported by several media outlets, citing official documents from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. The cause of death is not yet known.

Frontman of Crazy Town found dead – Mourning for Shifty Shellshock (49)

Crazy Town’s biggest success came with the song “Butterfly”, which was released in 2000 and topped the charts in several countries, including Germany, where it stayed at number one for several weeks. The band was founded in 1999 by Binzer and Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur and quickly gained international fame.

However, Binzer’s past was marked by numerous legal problems and incidents. In 2002, he was arrested before a tour with Ozzy Osbourne after he threw a chair out of a window while under the influence of drugs. Later, he also repeatedly got into trouble with the law, including for burglary and drug offenses. Binzer repeatedly battled his drug addiction and appeared in several reality TV shows.

Seth Binzer had spoken openly about his personal challenges in recent years. Eight weeks before his death, he published Instagram an update on his struggles with addiction: “… the one I need to love more instead of fighting with is myself … mr shifty true Love #sober [nüchtern, Anm.] alive and grateful,” reports the British DailyMail.

Seth Binzer (49) died: Singer leaves behind three children

Despite his personal problems, Crazy Town and Binzer’s musical legacy is impressive. Their debut album, “The Gift of Game,” sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, and even though their second album, “Darkhorse,” was not commercially successful, the band remained in the music scene. The band reformed in 2007 and released their third studio album, “The Brimstone Sluggers,” in 2015. The band’s biggest hit remains “Butterfly.”

Binzer leaves behind three sons from previous relationships. He was most recently in a relationship with his childhood friend and actress Soleil Moon Frye. (jm)