High-budget versions of the Crazy Taxi And Jet Set Radio would be part of the much talked about super game of SEGAwhich according to Bloomberg would represent the project that the Japanese house is preparing to launch its challenge to Fortnite.

As already emerged, the SEGA super game is a kind of macro project that will include various products, including interpretations in key triple A of the great arcade hits of the past.

According to an internal source, SEGA’s goal would be to create an online experience with free access, therefore within a model free-to-playbut characterized by a strong appeal due to the popularity of certain intellectual properties.

The games that will be part of this sort of collection will be open to cross-platform challenges and devoted to customization through traditional monetization systems, therefore microtransactions for the purchase of cosmetic items and so on.

Several people report that the new Crazy Taxi has been in the works for over a year and will eventually be released between 2024 and 2025, as well as the new Jet Set Radio, although at this stage anything could happen: even that both titles are revised or deleted.