According to rumors launched by Midori, the reboot of Crazy Taxi it could be a mold title live service and also include a 100 player mode. Not only that, it seems that it is in the plans of the Japanese company also a remake of the first chapter of the series. In practice, if the tip-off were confirmed, the goal would be to please long-time fans and at the same time attract new players.
According to the “deep throat” the Crazy Taxi reboot was made to be a triple A live service game, complete with plans for events, collaborations and many options in terms of customization, with Sega taking inspiration mainly from Fortnite and GTA Online. It also seems that the game will also have a 100 player survival mode.
Unfortunately, Midori has not shared further details on the alleged remake of the first Crazy Taxi, but the idea is that it should be a revisitation as faithful as possible to the original.
Is this all part of Sega's “Super Game”?
Midori in the past revealed the announcements of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica in advance with great precision and is generally considered a very reliable source when it comes to leaks about Sega and Atlus projects, but as usual it is good to point out that what has been reported above are just rumors to be taken with a pinch of salt.
There's really nothing official, other than the fact that Sega is actually working on a Crazy Taxi, as well as new games in the classic Shinobi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Ax and Streets of Rage series, all announced during The Game Awards 2023.
Having said that, the information shared by the insider brings to mind a report published in 2022 by Bloomberg, which spoke of new Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio games as part of a macro project, defined as a “super game”, which will include multiple titles and designed to challenge Fortnite on the same battlefield, which as we know now is not simply a battle royale, but rather a container of different experiences, such as LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing.
