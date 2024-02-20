According to rumors launched by Midori, the reboot of Crazy Taxi it could be a mold title live service and also include a 100 player mode. Not only that, it seems that it is in the plans of the Japanese company also a remake of the first chapter of the series. In practice, if the tip-off were confirmed, the goal would be to please long-time fans and at the same time attract new players.

According to the “deep throat” the Crazy Taxi reboot was made to be a triple A live service game, complete with plans for events, collaborations and many options in terms of customization, with Sega taking inspiration mainly from Fortnite and GTA Online. It also seems that the game will also have a 100 player survival mode.

Unfortunately, Midori has not shared further details on the alleged remake of the first Crazy Taxi, but the idea is that it should be a revisitation as faithful as possible to the original.