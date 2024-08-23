Developers Dee Dee Creations have announced the Squirrel with a Gun console release datea bizarre action game where we play as a ferocious squirrel who can use various types of firearms to create chaos. It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from October 15th.
We are therefore talking about a wait of only a month and a half with respect to the launch of the PC version, set for Thursday August 29thThe announcement was made during Xbox’s third live stream at Gamescom 2024 via a stunning new trailer, which you can view in the player below.
In the shoes of a very angry rodent
Squirrel with a Gun is an unusual sandbox action shooter with platformer elements where, as mentioned in the introduction, we will play as a squirrel capable of using various types of firearms, such as pistols, sniper rifles and bazookas, whose aim is to sow chaos while trying to get his paws on golden acorns.
With this pretext, the game by Dee Dee Creations will make us experience absurd and action-packed situations, where we will have to make our way with bullets and choreographed attacks. When he is not committing a massacre, our furry protagonist also tries his hand at less violent activities, such as American football, racing on board toy cars and a sort of parody of the game “the floor is lava”.
