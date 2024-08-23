Developers Dee Dee Creations have announced the Squirrel with a Gun console release datea bizarre action game where we play as a ferocious squirrel who can use various types of firearms to create chaos. It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting from October 15th.

We are therefore talking about a wait of only a month and a half with respect to the launch of the PC version, set for Thursday August 29thThe announcement was made during Xbox’s third live stream at Gamescom 2024 via a stunning new trailer, which you can view in the player below.