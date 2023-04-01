Sinner beats Alcaraz and flies to the final in Miami

New feat by Jannik Sinner who flies to the final at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami 2023. After a battle that lasted more than 3 hours, the blue, seeded number 10, defeated the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, number 1 on the table, in the semifinals by 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2 . In the final, he will face Russian Daniil Medvedev, seeded number 5, who defeated compatriot Karen Kachanov 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-3. The 21-year-old from South Tyrol managed to recover a set from a disadvantage and cancel 2 break points on 3-4 in the second set, to then win the set and win the third with ease. A heavy defeat for Alcaraz who loses, in addition to the match, also the number 1 in the world ranking, ceding the throne to Serbian Novak Djokovic.

This victory – the third out of six challenges against Alcaraz, who also paid for 9 double faults in Miami – “it means a lot. We both played at a very high level once again. I gave my all”, explained Sinner, who forced the Spaniard to stop for the first time after 10 straight wins in the circuit. “Noin the third set I saw that he struggled a bit after a couple of games, I tried to pick up the pace. We both tried to be very aggressive, today went well for me and I’m very happy”, says the blue, who will be chasing the eighth title of his career and the second tournament of the season after the one he won in Montpellier.

Since the beginning of 2023 Sinner has lost only three matches against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alcaraz himself. For the tennis player, this is the second final at the Miami Open after the one he lost in 2021 against Hubert Hurkacz.

Subscribe to the newsletter

