Crazy shopping in Taormina, tourist spends 60 thousand euros in an hour

Among the aspects of Taormina that attract tourists from all over the world there are also luxury shops that characterize the Sicilian town. According to taorminanews24, a wealthy American traveler would have spent over 60 thousand euros in one of the famous local boutiques in less than an hour and a half of shopping. It is said that the big spender tourist is a big price in the car industry.

“I love Sicily, I will return to Taormina next summer, it is a beautiful place,” she declared before leaving the boutique, not before giving a generous tip to the staff.