The party of the Bundesliga between the Union Berlin and the Bochumplayed this Saturday in the German capital, was suspended after the visiting goalkeeper, Dreweswas hit with an object thrown from the stands.

With the score tied (1-1) and the match almost over – it was the 91st minute – a lighter hit the goalkeeper’s head while he was preparing to take a goal kick.

Drewes He fell to his knees and received medical assistance. Minutes later, the referee suspended the game and ordered the players to go into the locker room.

Half an hour later, the players returned to the field, but did not play. When the referee whistled for the restart, they simply passed the ball between themselves, staging what seemed like an agreement not to continue. He Bochum He had exhausted all his substitutions and could not replace anyone to bring on the substitute goalkeeper in place of the badly injured Drewes.









In a league afternoon of shocks and surprises, two goals from Jae-sung Lee They gave Mainz a surprising home victory (2-1) over Bayern Munich, which was the first defeat in the local championship for the club they coach. Vincent Kompany.

The unexpected victory was celebrated in style in the Mewa Arena. The players celebrated on the pitch and also in the stands, where they mingled with the euphoric home fans.

Bayern remains the leader of the Bundesliga despite this deserved defeat, but its advantage is reduced to four points over the team. Bayer Leverkusen. The current champion, led by Xabi Alonso, won 0-2 in Augsburg.