Crazy & Rich: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5
Crazy & Rich is the film broadcast this evening, 29 August 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 in first vision. It is a 2018 film, directed by Jon M. Chu, with Constance Wu and Gemma Chan. But what is the plot and the cast of the film? Here is all the information.
Plot
New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited that she will be visiting Asia for the first time, but nervous that she will meet Nick’s family, Rachel soon discovers that Nick must have withheld some small details about her life. Indeed, not only is Nick the descendant of one of the most prominent families in the country, but he is also one of the most coveted bachelors. Alongside Nick, Wu will easily become a target of the very jealous local girls and worse still of her mother (Michelle Yeoh) who does not seem to approve of her choice of son. It quickly becomes clear that money can’t buy love, but it sure can complicate it.
Crazy & Rich: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jimmy O. Yang, Chris Pang, Sonoya Mizuno. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.
- Constance WuRachel Chu
- Henry GoldingNick Young
- Gemma Chan as Astrid Young-Teo
- Lisa Lu as Shang Su Yi
- Awkwafina: Goh Peik Lin
- Ken Jeong as Goh Wye Mun
- Michelle Yeoh: Eleanor Sung-Young
- Pierre Png: Michael Teo
- Nico Santos as Oliver T’Sien
- Ronny ChiengEddie Cheng
- Selena Tan as Alexandra ‘Alix’ Young
- Tan Kheng Hua as Kerry Chu
- Koh Chieng Mun: Neena
- Jimmy O. YangBernard Tai
- Amy ChengJacqueline Lang
- Markus MokCalvin Tee
- Peter CarrollLord Calthorpe
- Sonoya Mizuno: Araminta
Streaming and TV
Where to see Crazy & Rich? Appointment on Canale 5 on 29 August 2023 at 21.20. The film is also visible – in live streaming and on demand – on the Mediaset Infinity platform.
#Crazy #Rich #plot #cast #streaming #film #Canale
Leave a Reply