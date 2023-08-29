Crazy & Rich: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Crazy & Rich is the film broadcast this evening, 29 August 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 in first vision. It is a 2018 film, directed by Jon M. Chu, with Constance Wu and Gemma Chan. But what is the plot and the cast of the film? Here is all the information.

Plot

New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited that she will be visiting Asia for the first time, but nervous that she will meet Nick’s family, Rachel soon discovers that Nick must have withheld some small details about her life. Indeed, not only is Nick the descendant of one of the most prominent families in the country, but he is also one of the most coveted bachelors. Alongside Nick, Wu will easily become a target of the very jealous local girls and worse still of her mother (Michelle Yeoh) who does not seem to approve of her choice of son. It quickly becomes clear that money can’t buy love, but it sure can complicate it.

Crazy & Rich: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring Constance Wu, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Jimmy O. Yang, Chris Pang, Sonoya Mizuno. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Constance WuRachel Chu

Henry GoldingNick Young

Gemma Chan as Astrid Young-Teo

Lisa Lu as Shang Su Yi

Awkwafina: Goh Peik Lin

Ken Jeong as Goh Wye Mun

Michelle Yeoh: Eleanor Sung-Young

Pierre Png: Michael Teo

Nico Santos as Oliver T’Sien

Ronny ChiengEddie Cheng

Selena Tan as Alexandra ‘Alix’ Young

Tan Kheng Hua as Kerry Chu

Koh Chieng Mun: Neena

Jimmy O. YangBernard Tai

Amy ChengJacqueline Lang

Markus MokCalvin Tee

Peter CarrollLord Calthorpe

Sonoya Mizuno: Araminta

Streaming and TV