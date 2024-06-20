From a package to a tome

“Even we sometimes wonder what happens in certain situations”. This sentence of Stefano Domenicali effectively summarizes how complicated the rules are in F1, given that even the protagonists sometimes do not have a ready answer and a clear vision of which scenarios are or are not viable based on events.

“The rules are generally too complicated. Even from a sporting point of view. Nobody understands the penalty system – declared Domenicali interviewed by the newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – simplifying the rules is a task that the F1 Commission has set itself and wants to develop proposals. If the regulations are complicated for the teams, let alone for the spectators. In my role I have to look at F1 with the eyes of a fan, and identify with the customer. If you focus too much on the details you lose sight of the big picture, I also learned this from my previous role as team principal.”

For example, Domenicali does not want another case like the last Monaco GP to ever happen again where, due to the red flag after a few seconds of racing, it was possible for the drivers to change tires, thus avoiding the pit stop during the race. of the GP. “Take Monte Carlo, for example. We know what to expect. The track is what it is, our cars are what they are, and it’s almost impossible to overtake. But when there are pit stops during the race, there is also action. This year, with the red flag on the first lap, everyone has already made their pit stop. Something like this must never happen again. We need to better anticipate scenarios like this and use rules to avoid them. In the past the regulations consisted of a thin packet of sheets, now they are thick tomes”concluded Domenicali.