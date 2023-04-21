Fortunately, the riders of the Superbike world championship have super-trained reflexes and are mentally prepared to react in a very short time to any event in front of them. But of course everything could have been imagined, except that seeing each other in the trajectory… a crocodile!

Fortunately it was an inflatable animal, a sort of green plastic balloon, which during the second free practice session in the afternoon at Assen he bounced onto the track forcing Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu to dodge him with a quick move.

FP2 briefly red flagged due to track conditions 🚩#NLDWorldSBK 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pzeGXv25cl — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 21, 2023

Clearly the Race Direction intervened quickly to expose the Red flag, in order to remove the object that escaped from the public present in the stands of the TT Circuit Assen, which hosts the third round of the 2023 Superbike championship, from the track.

A few minutes later, the FP2 session resumed and ended with Alvaro Bautista’s Ducati leading the group, two tenths ahead of the Kawasakis of Alex Loews and Jonathan Rea.

Further back Toprak Razgatlioglu, who finished only in tenth place, almost eight tenths behind the leader of the classification and of the world championship. The Turkish rider tested the Yamaha MotoGP a few days ago, without impressing the top management at Iwata, but not even the Turkish rider himself, who declared at Assen: “For me, Superbike is still more fun“, saying that he had more than one problem finding the right position on the saddle.