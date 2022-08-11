In Verona a 23-year-old motorist despite himself he gained abundant negative notoriety by collecting traffic crimes one after the other. After speeding through a couple of red traffic lights, taking a roundabout in the wrong direction, skidding around corners at 200 kilometers per hour, and especially after breaking through a roadblock, the young man crashed the Audi A3 of a relative of his and crashed into a guardrailwhile the police were trying to stop him.

The unfortunate event took place between Illasi and Arcole. In the first municipality, the 23-year-old broke through the Carabinieri checkpoint, who were in the area for simple checks. After making this gesture, the driver accelerated to very high speed. The dangerous chase ended when the Audi went out of control against a rail.

As some local newspapers report, once he was rescued and identified, the boy was rightly arrested by the Carabinieri. In front of the investigators he has not provided any valid reason capable of justifying his behavior. The boy has a clean record and the car was in order. Fortunately, no other cars were involved in this chaseand it is difficult to categorize the series of bad road maneuvers under the generic term of stunt.

Chases are not that rare, although they are less frequent, at least in the media, than in the United States. In the same hours as the events recorded in the Verona area, two Ragusans aged 41 and 37 were injured (one seriously) in a road accident that occurred precisely in Ragusa, Sicily. The two were traveling on a scooter, both without helmets: at the sight of a police car they accelerated and fled, trying to escape from the inevitable fine. The patrol then overtook them trying to stop them, but the containment maneuver was not successful: the two ended up against the car, falling ruinously.